Vantage Investment Partners LLC Purchases 480 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 773,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.19. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.