VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Grows Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in BCE were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in BCE by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in BCE by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

BCE Price Performance

NYSE:BCE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.57. 324,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,974. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.61. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.714 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. Scotiabank cut BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.72.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

