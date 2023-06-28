VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Trims Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,052,000 after purchasing an additional 105,655,977 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9,296.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,226,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 5,170,514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,307,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,466,000 after buying an additional 30,132 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,290,000 after buying an additional 635,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,930,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares during the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $112.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,986. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $123.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.66.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
