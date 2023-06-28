VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Trims Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,052,000 after purchasing an additional 105,655,977 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9,296.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,226,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 5,170,514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,307,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,466,000 after buying an additional 30,132 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,290,000 after buying an additional 635,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,930,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares during the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $112.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,986. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $123.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.66.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.3029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.