Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems makes up 4.3% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $27,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,333 shares of company stock worth $3,059,046 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.61.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $201.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 63.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.85.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

