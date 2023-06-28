Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Velan Stock Performance

VLNSF remained flat at $9.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33. Velan has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

About Velan

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. The company offers quarter-turn valves, such as ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, metal-seated ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves; and gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast steel, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, small forged, bonnetless, and dual-plate check valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service.

