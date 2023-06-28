Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.96

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.96 and traded as low as $1.03. Veru shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 2,551,844 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Veru from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Veru from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $100.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veru

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 206.09% and a negative net margin of 652.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veru Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veru by 4,643.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,880,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777,610 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Veru by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,293,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after buying an additional 949,478 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the first quarter valued at about $919,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Veru by 550.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 461,997 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Veru by 2,322.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 469,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 450,105 shares during the period. 41.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veru

(Get Rating)

Veru Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of COVID-19, and breast and prostate cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections; and Entadfi, a capsule for the treatment of urinary tract symptoms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.