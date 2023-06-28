Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.74 Per Share

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.7399 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.
Via Renewables Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VIASP opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67. Via Renewables has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $25.24.
About Via Renewables
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Via Renewables from StockNews.com
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Makes a Moonshot on Trials
- Are (More) Big Gains Ahead for This Small Cap Biotech Stock?
- Promising Small Biotech Amphastar Sees Actionable Pullback
- Two Bullish Announcements Create a Stir in Lucid Group Stock
- Five stocks we like better than Via Renewables
Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.