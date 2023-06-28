Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.74 Per Share

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.7399 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Shares of NASDAQ VIASP opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67. Via Renewables has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $25.24.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

