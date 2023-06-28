Violich Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.84. 772,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,848,941. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.17. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $105.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.38%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.