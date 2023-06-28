Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Trading Up 3.9%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 4,224,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 13,844,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPCE shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised Virgin Galactic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Virgin Galactic Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 23,751.78% and a negative return on equity of 107.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 296.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 56,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.