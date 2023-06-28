Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $202.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,864. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $209.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

