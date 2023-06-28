Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.37. 593,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,016. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.77. The company has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

