Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,558 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 0.9% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total transaction of $184,078,137.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,230,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,360,649,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total transaction of $184,078,137.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,230,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,360,649,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,901,722 shares of company stock worth $896,105,631 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $154.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.89 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23. The company has a market cap of $417.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

