Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,676 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,784 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Price Performance

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,901,722 shares of company stock worth $896,105,631. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.35. 1,046,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,169,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $418.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.89 and a 12 month high of $158.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

