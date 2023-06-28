West Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.30. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $46.34.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $255.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FIBK shares. Stephens cut their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $610,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 980,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,826,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $610,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 980,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,826,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marcy D. Mutch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,992.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 19,150 shares of company stock valued at $496,209 and sold 193,000 shares valued at $4,472,582. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

