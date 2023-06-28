West Financial Advisors LLC Has $15.14 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,394 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,681 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,923,000 after purchasing an additional 201,251 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,887,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,248,000 after purchasing an additional 141,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,673,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,866,000 after purchasing an additional 438,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.17.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

