West Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

West Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,295,000 after buying an additional 1,041,918 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,076.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 960,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,920,000 after buying an additional 878,838 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6,204.0% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,646,000 after buying an additional 729,902 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,040,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,531,000 after buying an additional 310,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,408,000.

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $74.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $77.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.651 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

