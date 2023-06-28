West Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

West Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,698 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 0.6% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.28. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $57.99. The stock has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

