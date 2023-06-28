Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.72. 100,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,610. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.27. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $63.86.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $79.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 47.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WABC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

