Willis Investment Counsel Acquires 652 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Logitech International by 28.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 105.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,890,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Stock Up 1.6 %

LOGI stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.22. The company had a trading volume of 401,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,341. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $68.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Logitech International

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $960.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.15 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.03%. Equities analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $140,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on LOGI shares. Citigroup cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

