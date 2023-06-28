Willis Investment Counsel Cuts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Willis Investment Counsel lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,582 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises approximately 2.0% of Willis Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Chubb were worth $30,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Chubb by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Chubb by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $185.72. 404,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,153. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.01.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.38.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

