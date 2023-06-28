Willis Investment Counsel Grows Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Tractor Supply comprises about 2.3% of Willis Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Willis Investment Counsel owned about 0.14% of Tractor Supply worth $35,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $7.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.62. The company had a trading volume of 634,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,152. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.15.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

