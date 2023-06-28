Willis Investment Counsel Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Willis Investment Counsel bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $365.18. 18,554,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,302,523. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $372.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $342.96 and its 200-day moving average is $321.91.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

