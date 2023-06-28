Willis Investment Counsel Purchases 3,183 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,674 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Shell makes up 1.6% of Willis Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Shell were worth $24,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Shell by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Shell by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC raised its position in Shell by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,525.14.

Shell Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SHEL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.66. 1,990,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,794,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $207.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.78 and a 200 day moving average of $59.13.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

