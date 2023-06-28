WMG Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 760 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Upstart comprises approximately 1.1% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. WMG Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Upstart worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 18.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Compass Point raised their target price on Upstart from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.85.

Upstart stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,412,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,705,741. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.08. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.76% and a negative net margin of 42.60%. The business had revenue of $102.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 448,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,221. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 448,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,221. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,514 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $42,028.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,076 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

