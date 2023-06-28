WMG Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VOT traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $203.06. 38,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,074. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $209.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

