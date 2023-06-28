WMG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 7,132 Shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,132 shares during the quarter. Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF makes up about 3.2% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. WMG Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 81,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVIG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,318. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.67. Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $44.14.

About Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF

The Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (AVIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund offers an active exposure to a broad range of investment-grade debt securities from issuers around the globe. AVIG was launched on Oct 15, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

