Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading Down 5.9% Over Last Week

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for about $232.00 or 0.00767843 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $613.06 million and approximately $54.92 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB launched on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,642,506 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

