Yangzijiang Financial (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.24

Shares of Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.24 and traded as low as $0.18. Yangzijiang Financial shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 100 shares.

Yangzijiang Financial Trading Down 5.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24.

About Yangzijiang Financial

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the investment-related activities in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company operates through Investment Management, Fund Management, and Wealth Management segments. Its investments include debt investments, venture capital investments, microfinancing, fund and wealth management, and investment advisory services.

