YouGov (LON:YOU) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $969.14

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 969.14 ($12.32) and traded as high as GBX 1,075 ($13.67). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 1,050 ($13.35), with a volume of 305,875 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($20.85) price objective on shares of YouGov in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 972.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 963.39. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,333.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In other YouGov news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,000 ($12.71), for a total transaction of £300,000 ($381,436.75). 11.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

