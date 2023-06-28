Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.76.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.80 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4 billion.

TCK has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

