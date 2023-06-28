Zacks Research Weighs in on Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the company will earn $1.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.55.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

HST stock opened at $16.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.45. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.