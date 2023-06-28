Zcash (ZEC) Hits Market Cap of $478.29 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $29.29 or 0.00096798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $478.29 million and $20.36 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00044657 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023335 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

