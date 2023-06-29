3i Group (LON:III) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,649.80

3i Group plc (LON:III – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,649.80 ($20.98) and traded as high as GBX 1,863.50 ($23.69). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 1,848 ($23.50), with a volume of 1,385,289 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, March 27th.

3i Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 504.91, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,871.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,653.63.

3i Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 29.75 ($0.38) per share. This is a boost from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $23.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.59%. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,352.79%.

In other news, insider Alexandra Schaapveld purchased 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,840 ($23.39) per share, for a total transaction of £87,400 ($111,125.24). 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

