7Pixels (7PXS) Trading 0% Higher This Week

7Pixels (7PXS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. 7Pixels has a market capitalization of $34.10 million and approximately $4,673.08 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One 7Pixels token can now be bought for approximately $2.10 or 0.00006925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About 7Pixels

7Pixels’ genesis date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.10482573 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,161.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

