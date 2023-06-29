8,717 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Acquired by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,563 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,538 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,301,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,162.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 609,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,845,000 after acquiring an additional 590,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,831,000 after acquiring an additional 483,513 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.88 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $118.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.43.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

