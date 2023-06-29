abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 1,787.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,610,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,472,189 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

SGOL stock remained flat at $18.27 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,832. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $19.72.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.