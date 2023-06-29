Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASO. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $52.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $33.82 and a 1-year high of $69.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,864,054.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,054.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,100 in the last 90 days. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

