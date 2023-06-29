Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Announces Earnings Results

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Accolade had a negative net margin of 126.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Accolade updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Accolade Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ACCD traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,350,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,207. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70. The company has a market cap of $930.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Accolade has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $17.00.

Get Accolade alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accolade

In other news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 7,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $105,259.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,029,341.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 7,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $105,259.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,029,341.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen H. Barnes sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $35,574.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,930.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,025 shares of company stock valued at $329,804 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accolade

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Accolade by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Accolade by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Accolade by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 48,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACCD shares. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.74.

About Accolade

(Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.