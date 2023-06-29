Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERW) Short Interest Up 822.2% in June

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERW – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 822.2% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Accretion Acquisition Trading Down 18.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENERW opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.05. Accretion Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Accretion Acquisition stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERW – Free Report) by 151.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 912,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549,970 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accretion Acquisition were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

