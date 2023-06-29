Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) and Medical Imaging (OTCMKTS:MEDD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) and Medical Imaging (OTCMKTS:MEDD – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aclaris Therapeutics and Medical Imaging, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclaris Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Medical Imaging 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aclaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 212.20%. Given Aclaris Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Aclaris Therapeutics is more favorable than Medical Imaging.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics $30.83 million 23.50 -$86.91 million ($1.44) -7.12 Medical Imaging N/A N/A N/A $0.00 -0.12

This table compares Aclaris Therapeutics and Medical Imaging’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Medical Imaging has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aclaris Therapeutics. Aclaris Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medical Imaging, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.2% of Medical Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Aclaris Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Medical Imaging shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aclaris Therapeutics and Medical Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics -312.32% -46.40% -37.39% Medical Imaging N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Medical Imaging beats Aclaris Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases. The Contract Research segment offers laboratory services. The company develops Zunsemetinib, an MK2 inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid and Psoriatic arthritis, and Hidradenitis suppurativa; and ATI-1777, a soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. It develops ATI-2138, an ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor as a potential treatment for T cell-mediated autoimmune diseases; Gut-Biased Program for inflammatory bowel disease; and ATI-2231, an oral MK2 inhibitor for the treatment of pancreatic and metastatic breast cancer. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

About Medical Imaging

Medical Imaging Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides medical diagnostic imaging services for patients, hospitals and clinics, workers' compensation boards, and insurance companies in North America. It provides remote reading and reporting of medical diagnostic imaging scans. The company also provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, nuclear medicine, digital mammography, X-ray, and bone mineral densitometry modalities. As of December 31, 2017, it operated an independent diagnostic imaging facility in Pottsville, Pennsylvania; and three diagnostic centers in Florida. The company was formerly known as Diagnostic Imaging International Corp. and changed its name to Medical Imaging Corp. in July 2014. Medical Imaging Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

