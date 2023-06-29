Acme United Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Acme United has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Acme United has a payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 4.13. Acme United has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $33.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.18 million, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acme United

Acme United ( NYSEAMERICAN:ACU Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $45.84 million for the quarter.

In other news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $26,996.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,410.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $48,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $26,996.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,410.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,319 shares of company stock valued at $165,478. 32.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Acme United

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Acme United during the first quarter worth $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acme United during the second quarter worth $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Acme United by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Acme United by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Acme United during the third quarter worth $34,000. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Acme United Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.