ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock Price Down 3.1%

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 587,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,344,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.
ADMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $809.06 million, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.
ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.
