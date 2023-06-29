Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,596 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $49,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $483.99. 805,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,075. The company has a market cap of $222.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $407.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $518.74.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

