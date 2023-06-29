aelf Reaches Market Cap of $168.94 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. aelf has a market cap of $168.94 million and $5.43 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded down 1% against the dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000892 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,196,264 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

