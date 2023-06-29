Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $994.03

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 994.03 ($12.64) and traded as low as GBX 979 ($12.45). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 989 ($12.57), with a volume of 446,611 shares changing hands.

Alliance Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 994.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 985.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,244.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Alliance Trust alerts:

Alliance Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Alliance Trust’s payout ratio is -2,962.96%.

Alliance Trust Company Profile

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.