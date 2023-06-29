Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 561 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF comprises 0.3% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2,266.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,265,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDW stock opened at $68.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $65.26 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.44 and its 200-day moving average is $68.59.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1396 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

