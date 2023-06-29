Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 82,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 68,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 109.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $109.16 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $114.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.