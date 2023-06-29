Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,429 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

