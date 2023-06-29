AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALA shares. CSFB cut their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$35.50 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas Stock Performance

TSE:ALA opened at C$23.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.59. The company has a market cap of C$6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.00. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$21.25 and a 52 week high of C$30.32.

AltaGas Dividend Announcement

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.82 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.8834154 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

About AltaGas

(Free Report

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.