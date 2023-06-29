Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 151,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $44.50 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.70.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

